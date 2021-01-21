Supreme Court issues notice to the makers of 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video|Oneindia News

Sources say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of the Covid inoculation drive launched last week.

Web series Mirzapur is now in trouble over allegations of "maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh" in the middle of the controversy over another show, "Tandav".

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the makers of the series and Amazon Prime Video on a petition by a resident of Mirzapur in UP.

The Bombay High Court today dismissed an appeal and an interim application filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction carried out by him.

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday.

His deputy Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman, first Asian American and first coloured person to be the vice president of the country.

#Covid-19 #TeamIndiaReturns #JoeBiden