Sea shanty singer quits postman job for music career after inspiring viral trend

The postman behind the viral sea shanty trend on TikTok has quit his day jobto pursue a career in music.

Nathan Evans, 26, from Airdrie, Scotland, hasbeen singing sea shanties on the video-sharing social network since July 2020,but it was his rendition of The Wellerman in December that went worldwide.With more than 7.5 million views and Andrew Lloyd Webber among the celebritiesto record themselves singing along with Mr Evans, the former postie has becomethe face of the modern day shanty.