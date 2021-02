Countess of Wessex says she is 'so happy' as her father gets coronavirus vaccine

Sophie has revealed her father, 89, has had the coronavirus vaccine.

The Countess of Wessex called the news an 'early birthday present' during remarks made during a conference for nurses held virtually due to the pandemic.

Sophie said her father praised the staff at the hospital in Lincolnshire where he received his dose.

Sophie is married to Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son.