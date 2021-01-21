Trending: Sen. Bernie Sanders Mittens

Sen.
Bernie Sanders' mittens at inauguration are hit.
He said the mittens were made for him by a Vermont teacher a few years ago.
Sen. Sanders was spotted sitting in a chair in mittens during the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The CTA was..
We meme'd it, Joe!
On Wednesday, Joe Biden officially became the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris..