Cricketer T Natarajan gets king like welcome at his native village

T.

Natarajan, one of the gems from 'Men in Blue' who clinched the historic glory at in Australia, received a king like welcome at his native village in Salem district.

Sitting on a royal chariot, Natarajan humbly thanked everyone for the grand and warm welcome.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating Australia 2-1.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.