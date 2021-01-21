Daily Dividend Report: PPG,KMI,NTRS,SLG,NRG

The board of directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record Feb.

Through the work of dedicated employees who partner with customers every day to create mutual value, PPG has raised its annual dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

This marks the company's 490th consecutive dividend payment.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share for the fourth quarter, $1.05 annualized, payable on February 16, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2021.

This dividend represents a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Northern Trust, holding company of The Northern Trust Company, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock, payable on April 1, 2021, to holders of record on March 12, 2021.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.3033 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis.

This increase is in-line with the Company's previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share.

The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2021.