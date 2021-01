The Truth Behind the Inspiring WWII Novel, The Paris Library

Janet Skeslien Charles was ​inspired to write her novel after working at the American Library in Paris and learning about the bravery of the librarians who worked there during the war.

Based on the true World War II story of the librarians at the American Library in Paris, THE PARIS LIBRARY is an unforgettable story of romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring us together.