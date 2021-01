Touch-Free Wellness Spa offers high-tech spa treatments

AND THERETOWSON WHERE YOU CAN GO TO DOTHAT& WHILE KEEPING YOURDISTANCE.

HERMEGAN KNIGHT.EVEN WITH THE VACCINE ROLLINGOUT& HEALTH EXPERTS ADVISE WESTILL NEED TO WEAR OUR MASKS,WASH OUR HANDS AND KEEP OURDISTANCE.

WHICH CAN MAKEFINDING WAYS TO RELAX LIKEGOING TO A SPA A BIT TRICKY.“TOUCH FREE WELLNESS SP”OFFERS A NUMBER OF HIGH-TECHSPA TREATMENTS THAT DONREQUIRE A PRACTITIONER TOUSE... AND EACH HAS ITS OWNPRIVATE ROOM.

THERE IS A CRYO-THERAPY MACHINE THAT USESULTRA- COLD TEMPERATURES TORELIEVE MUSCLE AND JOINT PAIN.OR YOU CAN RELAX IN ANINFRA-RED SAUNA POD THAT HELPSTO CLEAR UP YOUR SKIN.

THEREARE ALSO SEVERAL MASSAGE ANDANTI-GRAVITY CHAIRS FORRELAXATION.

ALL EQUIPMENT ISSANITIZED BETWEEN USES.

OWNERMICHAEL DENT SAYS THE SPA ISTHE PERFECT PLACE TO INDULGEIN SELF-CARE.

Michael Dent -Owner of Touch-Free WellnessSpa 23:12 most people doneven know how stressed outthey are theygetting use to it so once theycome into this spa and theyexperience the spa treatmentyou forget about everythingthat23:23 TOUCH FREE WELLNESS SPAOFFERS SINGLE SESSIONS ORPACKAGE DEALS.

FOR MOREINFORMATION ON HOW TO BOOK ANAPPOINTMENT& GO TO THE“WEOPE” SECTION OF WMAR-2 NEWSDOT COM.

IN TOWSON MK WMAR-2