Meet the 92-year-old Bruins alum who received COVID-19 vaccine 22 Jan 2021

Meet the 92-year-old Bruins alum who received COVID-19 vaccine Former Bruins player Ed Sandford was eager to get the vaccine, and says the needle prick is nothing compared to getting stitches for injuries on the ice.

