Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 22, 2021

Meet the 92-year-old Bruins alum who received COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: WCVB
Duration: 00:40s 0 shares 1 views
Meet the 92-year-old Bruins alum who received COVID-19 vaccine
Meet the 92-year-old Bruins alum who received COVID-19 vaccine

Former Bruins player Ed Sandford was eager to get the vaccine, and says the needle prick is nothing compared to getting stitches for injuries on the ice.

ICU.MARIA: SOME SENIORS GETTINGVACCINATED IN WOBURN TODAY.THE PFIZER VACCINE BEINGDISTRIBUTED TO RESIDENTS ANDSTAFF AT BRIGHTVIEW SENIORLIVING COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTAMONG THEM 92-YEAR-OLD FORMER, BRUINS PLAYER ED SANDFORD.HE WAS EAGER TO GET THE VACCINE,AND SAYS THE NEEDLE PRICK ISNOTHING COMPARED TO GETTINGSTITCHES FOR INJURIES ON THEpICE.

You might like