Karnataka: 8 killed in dynamite blast in Shivamogga, PM Modi condoles deaths

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The mishap took place at a railway crusher site in Hunasodu village on Friday.

The massive blast resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

The explosion occurred near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm.

An eye witness said the blast shattered window panes while houses and roads developed cracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of blast victims who were reportedly transporting explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred.