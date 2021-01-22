Shivamogga blast: Police inspect site, detains 2; Karnataka CM condoles deaths

Two people have been detained and a high-level probe has been ordered into the blast in Karnataka's Shivamogga district that killed at least seven people.

The dynamite explosion took place on Thursday night.

Police and district officials including Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra inspected the blast site.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

State Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that there was negligence by the quarry owner and operators.

The explosion occurred at a railway crusher site in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village.

The massive blast resulted in mild tremors in and around the Shivamogga district.