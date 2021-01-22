RCTC women's basketball preps for first game in almost two years

The Yellowjackets sat out last season due to low numbers.

"* the yellowjackets will play host to highland community college from illinois tomorrow night.

The game marks the first time the team will have played a game since march 2nd of 2019.

Their coach says they've been working hard and is ready to go./// they've worked hard in this last couple of weeks to get to this point and i'm nervous already ?

"* i can't wait and i know they're excited to play..

Rctc women's basketball head coach ?

"* jason bonde ?

"* isn alone when it comes to dealing with nerves.

For many of his players, it will be the first time they've stepped on the court to play a game in two years.

The yellowjackets didn't have enough players to fill a roster last season.

Coach bonde has worked hard to recruit a roster full of local talent that can't wait to play tomorrow night.

I think we're all going in really confident and excited.

There's a lot of nerves because it's been a long time since we've all played a basketball game wither since high school and a couple of people haven't played for more than that if you look at the banners in the rochester regional sports center ?

"* it's clear that this team has a successful history.

Coach bonde is hopeful the team will be able to replicate.

This team has a chance.

This team very well could do that.

A lot of hard work goes into that.

The good thing is that we're on the right process to do that.

They're playiong well together.

For eight people ithink we'll really go far with the short season that we have.

Our defense and our offense are coming together pretty quick and i think in the end it'll work out.

Coach bonde sa the preparation they can for this first matchup, but he's ready to see the x's and o's come to life on friday.

Limited fans in attendance tomorrow night, but it will be livestreamed.

"* yu can catch the highlights tomorrow night