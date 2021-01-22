Patient dog waits for days outside hospital for owner

Boncuk returned every day to a hospital in the Turkish city of Trabzon, where her owner, Cemal Senturk, was being treated.
Watch the moment where Boncuk and Cemal are reunited.
Boncuk returned every day to a hospital in the Turkish city of Trabzon, where her owner, Cemal Senturk, was being treated.
Watch the moment where Boncuk and Cemal are reunited.
ad.fkgaae;gae;gqg;eq;
Dozens of Greater Lafayette health cafe workers are receiving a gift of appreciation for their hard work during the ongoing..