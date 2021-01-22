Study shows that our constant mask-wearing and hand-washing has our skin in decline - and how to fix it

Our skin is having a crisis of its own: more than half of Americans wish they had more control over their skin, with 61% feeling like everything in their lives feels out of whack.A poll of 2,005 Americans discovered that 62% have had more skin concerns this past year than ever before, yet 46% have become significantly less diligent about their skin.The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with ?CeraVe?

For Winter Skin Relief Day aimed to discover how new restrictions and lifestyle changes have impacted people's skincare habits this year and found that now more than ever, 59% feel like their skin is damaged and in need of restoring.More so, over half (51%) of those surveyed expect this winter to be worse on their skin than in years past.That might be due in part to new skincare needs: 52% said they've changed elements of their routine, as a result of 2020.Many agree that factors like washing/sanitizing hands more frequently (46%), wearing mask/face coverings (36%) and increased stress (28%) are to blame for skin taking a turn for the worst.To accommodate new skin concerns in the last six months, 38% have been moisturizing more frequently and 42% have been drinking more water to help improve skin and stay hydrated from the inside out."Flareups of skin concerns are often a result of a compromised skin barrier, so winter skincare regimens should focus on protecting and supplementing the barrier with products formulated with ceramides, a key component that makes up 50% of skin's barrier," said Dr. Love.

"I recommend upgrading moisturizers from lotions to rich creams in the winter months, like CeraVe, to counteract the effects of winter and replenish ceramides which restore the skin's natural protective barrier."There is a promise for healthy skin, though: during this past year, 58% say they've finally come to understand the importance of a proper skincare routine for better-looking skin overall.And hopes remain high for the new year, with 67% of respondents planning to recommit to a skincare regimen.In fact, 39% of those surveyed plan on taking much better care of their skin as the new year begins, while a further 23% already have plans to keep themselves accountable by maintaining a proper skincare routine.In addition to recommitting to their skincare routines, 31% are also hoping 2021 will be the year they pursue their passions.And a further 45% hope to live more active lives and less sedentary in the new year.Despite hope for the new year, there are still winter skin troubles to battle this winter, as 38% of respondents say they experienced pimples and acne while nearly a third have dealt with clogged pores since last March.And over half (52%) have already started experiencing dry skin while another 32% have already had to struggle with scaly skin.As Americans look for the right moisturizer this winter, many are forgetting about key ingredients, as 70% do not look for ceramides and 77% do not look for hyaluronic acid, both critical for a healthy skin barrier.