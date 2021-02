'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign raises more than $11,000 for kids in Arizona

ABC15, CW61, and the Scripps Howard Foundation teamed up in September to raise money to give books to children in need through the "If You Give A Child A Book..." Campaign.

With the help of ABC15 viewers, the campaign raised nearly $12,000.

That was enough for nearly 4,200 books for the Arizona's Children Association.

The non-profit supports families navigating foster care, adoption, and reunification.