Were You Inspired by Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell?

New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made quite a first impression in an introductory press conference that even made a reference to biting kneecaps.
His words were met with mixed reviews, but did you find what he had to say tired or inspired?
New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell promises team will live up to name: "We're gonna bite a kneecap off"
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they have hired Dan Campbell as their new head coach.