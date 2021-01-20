Lions hire Dan Campbell as head coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they have hired Dan Campbell as their new head coach.
Lions bring on Saints' Dan Campbell as head coach
FOX Sports
He has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player
