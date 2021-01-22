Skip to main content
Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Electronic Equipment & Products

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%.

Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 15% and shares of Systemax up about 1.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Asia Pacific Wire, trading higher by about 45.6% and Polar Power, trading higher by about 41% on Friday.

