Eustice: Government may rethink flooding funding formula

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government is considering changing the formula in which it determines how its funds are distributed in flood-stricken areas.
He suggests town that are hit by floods more frequently, "may be three or four times in a decade", will be eligible to more money.
His comments came on a visit to Northwitch, which was recently hit by heavy rains brough by Storm Christoph.
Report by Alibhaiz.
