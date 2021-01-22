Eustice: Government may rethink flooding funding formula

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government is considering changing the formula in which it determines how its funds are distributed in flood-stricken areas.

He suggests town that are hit by floods more frequently, "may be three or four times in a decade", will be eligible to more money.

His comments came on a visit to Northwitch, which was recently hit by heavy rains brough by Storm Christoph.

Report by Alibhaiz.

