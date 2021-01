Son and father duo open second restaurant amid pandemic

OR EVEN FORCED TO CLOSE THEIRDOORS.OUR LATEST EDITION OF"WE'RE OPEN"...IS EXACTLY THE OPPOSITE.IT'S THE STORY OF A FATHER ANDSON DUO...WHO - DURING THE PANDEMIC...HAVE NOW OPENED THEIR SECONDRESTAURANT TOGETHER.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR TODDQUINONES HAS THEIR STORY.(NATS AUDIO ONLY OF CHEFCOOKING) (COVER NATS WITH SLOWPUSH IN ON BLACK AND WHITEPICTURE) LIFE IN THERESTAURANT BUSINESS FOR THESORD FAMILY STARTS HERE IN THISPICTURE IN 1959..THIS IS JOHN SORD...RESTAURANT...ONE BRYAN SORD OPENED WITH HISOWN SON NICHOLAS...THE BOSTON FISH HOUSE & BAR INTIVOLI VILLAGE...NEAR SUMMERLIN THEY TOOKTHE TIME TO HANG THAT PICTUREUP TOGETHER.BRYAN 31 I PUT MY DAD RIGHT INTHE MIDDLE OF THE RESTAURANT SOHE CAN OVERSEE EVERYBODY 36(NATS OF COOKING) RUNNING ARESTAURANT EVEN DURING GOODTIMES IS TOUGH...LET ALONE DURING A PANDEMICWITH LIMITS ON CAPACITY ANDSOCIAL DISTANCEREQUIREMENTS....TQ 150 THIS IS A TIME WHENYOU HAVE RESTAURANTS STRUGGLINGARE EVEN CLOSING AND YOU GUYSDECIDED TO OPEN NOT ONE BUT TWOIT'S UNUSUAL 159 BRYAN 200UNUSUAL I THINK WE'RE THE ONLYONES IN THE COUNTRY WHO DIDTHIS ARE YOU OPEN TORESTAURANTS DURING THEPANDEMIC.I WASN'T SCARED TO DO IT.206 TQ 208 AND WHY ARE YOU SOSURE I WANT TO KNOW YOU KNOWLOGISTICALLY I WANNA KNOW WHATARE YOU KNOW BUT I ALSO I WANTTHAT HOPE IT'S GOOD TO HEARCAME ABOUT IN TIVOLI VILLAGEWHEN I WALKED IN HERE HE WASLESS THAN TWO MINUTES I WALKEDIN I WANT THE WHOLE RESTAURANTAND I GOT IT 28 (VIDEO OF SUNNYSIDE UP CAN BE FOUND IN A WE'REOPEN DONE BY ALICIA PATTILLOJUST ABOUT A WEEK BEFORE THESTATEWIDE SHUT DOWN...THEY MANAGED TO SURVIVETHAT...AND CAME OUT IT THINKING MOREIS POSSIBLE.BRYAN 318 PEOPLE KIND OFSAID WOW YOU'RE DOING THISDURING A PANDEMIC BUT I FEEL IFEEL GREAT DOING THIS NOHESITATION WHATSOEVER 327(COVER LAST TRACK PLEASE WITHBLACK AND WHITE PICTURE WITHAUDIO BED OF COOKING NATS)PERHAPS HIS LACK OFHESITATION..IS TIED BACK TO HIS LEGACY...TQ 13 ANRECOVERING FROM COVID HAS BEENA LONG AND SOMETIMES PAINFUL