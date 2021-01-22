Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 22, 2021

Boy Scouts of America donate $18K worth of popcorn

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:26s 0 shares 1 views
Boy Scouts of America donate $18K worth of popcorn
Boy Scouts of America donate $18K worth of popcorn

Boy Scouts of America donated over $18,000 of popcorn sold this past year to the staff and patients at the VA hospital.

The VA plans to give the popcorn out to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

THE STAFF AND PATIENTS AT THEVA HOSPITAL.THE VA PLANS TO GIVE THEPOPCORN OUT TO PEOPLE WHO GETTHE COVID-19 VACCINE.THIS YEAR OVER 65 TROOPS IN THEVALLEY SOLD MORE THAN 426-DOLLARS IN POPCORN.DONATIONS ALSO WENT TO OURLOCAL HOMETOWN HEROES PROGRAM,SERVING OUR KIDS FOUNDATION ANDVETERAN'S VILLAGE.WE'RE IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50EARLY THIS FRIDAY MORNING AS

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Boy Scouts Camporee

Boy Scouts Camporee

KTUU

The Boy Scouts get hands on lessons in soil and water conservation.

Girl joins Boy Scouts of America, excited to be part of organization

Girl joins Boy Scouts of America, excited to be part of organization

KDRV
Save the Date - 9-24 - Fall Popcorn Sale

Save the Date - 9-24 - Fall Popcorn Sale

WKBT

CNL Charitable Foundation Donates $5 Million to Florida State University College of Business

GlobeNewswire