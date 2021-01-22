Boy Scouts of America donate $18K worth of popcorn

Boy Scouts of America donated over $18,000 of popcorn sold this past year to the staff and patients at the VA hospital.
The VA plans to give the popcorn out to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
