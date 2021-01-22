Guiding principle was being fearless: Team India Bowling Coach

Bowling Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Bharat Arun said, "We had formed this 5-bowler theory five years ago and on most occasion, we played woth five bowlers abroad... So, in team's opinion Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were extremely firmed that we need to play with 5 bowlers to be successful abroad.

The guiding principle of this team was being fearless and being honest.

So in persuade of excellence, we're not scared or not in fear of losing games... During the last test match, there were discussions of having extra batsman but it could have given negative impact on all of us.

We knew, Washington Sundar due to his past records that he's good at bat and then we said lets go with 5 bowlers."