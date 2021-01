What Arianna Huffington's Sister Taught Her About Talent

Arianna Huffington says we all have gifts that can make a difference, even if we aren't using that talent to make a living.

In this online exclusive, Arianna shares a story about her sister, Agapi, an accomplished actress at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, who didn't get a part she was sure she would land.

Find out how Agapi took a day of dejection and used her talent to bring joy to a busload of New Yorkers.