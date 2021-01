Why Nate Berkus Likes Himself More After the Tsunami

Nate Berkus says that since surviving the Indian Ocean tsunami on December 26, 2004, he's never defined himself by anything other than his ability to survive.

In fact, he says, he doesn't recognize the person he was before the tsunami hit.

Find out why Nate says he trusts himself and likes himself more today, and hear why he wouldn't trade everything he's learned post-tsunami for the world.