Ultimately, Billboard called the competition for Ashanti with a final score of 12 rounds won to Cole's 10, with three rounds resulting in a tie
Fans React to Verzuz Battle with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole After Late Start, Sound Issues
Credit: PeopleDuration: 01:26s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Long Awaited Verzuz Battle Finally, Finally Goes Down
After a series of COVID related postponements and a late start, the two R&B songstresses went toe-to-toe on Thursday, January 21.
Upworthy