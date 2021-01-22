Sabrina Carpenter's Provocative New Song 'Skin' Poses a Lot of Questions | Billboard News

Sabrina Carpenter dropped the provocative song "Skin" on Friday morning (Jan.
22), with lyrics that begged more questions than they answered.
Sabrina Carpenter dropped the provocative song "Skin" on Friday morning (Jan.
22), with lyrics that begged more questions than they answered.
Producer on making music history with Stormzy, and focussing on his own project...
Last week Clash sat down (over the..
Following a preview night filled with screenings and scares, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off its four-day, pop-culture-packed..