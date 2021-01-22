Invincible Season 1 – Clip

Invincible Season 1 – First Look Clip - Prime Video - INVINCIBLE is an Amazon Original series based on the groundbreaking comic book from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead.

The story revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K.

Simmons).

In this extended first clip, Mark chats with his father about his developing powers.

Coming only to Prime Video on March 26.

