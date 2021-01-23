Residents ages 75 and over now eligible for Covid-19 vaccine in Butte Co.

People ages 75 and older can now get their coronavirus vaccine in Butte County, but some without internet access are running into problems signing up.

Two weeks.

People 75 and older can now get their coronavirus vaccine in butte county.

But many don't have internet access and are running into problems signing up.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in chico.

Kristian how are public health officials making sure our senior population gets registered?

They have a call center available to help people complete the online form.

As it stand now you must have a valid email address to register for the coronavirus vaccine on the butte county public health's website.

When it's your time to get vaccinated the health department will email you.

Communciations manager lisa almaguer says anyone who doesn't have an email address should reach out to friends and family for assistance.

"there are other ways for people in the community who do not have internet access to register.

One is use of public library computers, we also encourage people to solicit help from family and friends or neighbors for this process or perhaps a family member's email could be used if they don't have one for that notification.

" oroville hospital workers tell me they are offering a coronavirus vaccine clinic on wednesdays and fridays.

Seniors do not have to be registered through the county's portal to schedule an appointment.

Just call the hospital to schedule an appointment and show proof of i.d.

When you get there.

We do have oroville hospitals number on our website just go to action news now dot com and click on this story.

They tell me they are booked for the next two weeks.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

Right now butte county is in phase 1b of tier 1.

We have a list of groups that fall into that category on our website as well.

Besides the 75 and older group - essential emergency workers - education groups and those still in phase 1a are eligible for the