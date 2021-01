Bus drivers lay to rest one of their own, call on RTC to enforce COVID-19 protections

Bus drivers in the Las Vegas area laid to rest one of their own on Friday.

Dorothy Ann Frazier died at age 59 on Dec.

24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Now the union representing drivers is calling on the RTC to step up its COVID-19 protocols enforcement.

Astrid Mendez reports.