Winning Numbers Drawn For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot

The winning numbers were drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke with some players about their lottery dreams.
The winning numbers were drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night.
WBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke with some players about their lottery dreams.
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion, making it the third-largest U.S. lottery prize of all..
The recent lottery jackpots are helping a small lottery shop in Downtown Crossing bring in some much needed customers.