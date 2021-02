Seniors wait in heat for hours to get vaccinated

Hundreds of senior citizens waited in line for hours in the sun Friday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in southern Palm Beach County.

SENIORS SAY THEY WAITEDOUTSIDE FOR OVER 3 HOURS - ANDTHEY HAD AN APPOINTMENT.

ASWPTV'S DEREK LOWE REPORTS -MEDICS HAD TO SAVE SOMSENIORS FROM FAINTING.<< LL TOP: SENIORS WE SPOKEWITH ARE CALLING THEDISTRIBUTION EFFORTS ADISASTER AND SAY THAT A BETTERSYSTEM NEEDS TO BE PUT INTPLACE.

PKG: SALLY GIORDANO,DELRAY RESIDENT 2 FOR OLDPEOPLE, IT'S REALLY DIFFICULT.IT REALLY IS.

AT THE SOUTHCOUNTY CIVIC CENTER SALLY 29AROUND AND AROUND AND AROUND.IT'S A SNAKE.

IT'S A SNAKELINE.

SENIORS ARE STRUGGLINGAS THEY WAIT OUTSIDE FOR HOURSTO RECEIVE THE COVID 19VACCINE.

SALLY 47 PEOPLE AREOVERHEATED.

WE'RE HAVINGTROUBLE BREATHING.

A COUPLE OFTIMES, MEDICS HAD TO COME ANDTAKE THEM.

SALLY GIORDANOJUST ONE OF THE HUNDREDS WSHOWED UP TO CIVIC CENTER WITHAN APPOINTMENT - ONLY TO HAVTO WAIT FOR HOURS.

SALLY 7HALF OF THE PEOPLE CAN'T WALK.THEY CAN'T STAY IN THE SUN,WAITING IN THE SUN.

THEDISTRIBUTION EVENT WAS PUT ONBY THE HEALTHCARE DISTRICT OFPALM BEACH COUNTY.

OFFICIASAY THE PARTNERSHIP WAS FORMEDTO HELP ALLEVIATE THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH'SWAITLIST.

MOS 7 WELL, IT WASDISASTER.

MY MOM HAS ANAPPOINTMENT AT 12:05 AND SHEJUST GOT OUT SO WE WERE INLINE FOR LIKE 2 AND A HALFHOURS.

AT ONE POINT, DEPUTIESCOULD BE SEEN PASSING OUTWATER TO SENIORS.

MOS 212 SHEWAS FEELING BAD.

SHE HAD TO GOTO THE CAR AND WAIT IN THE CARWITH THE AC BECAUSE SHE WAREADY TO FAINT.

MOS 1:38 THEYWERE TELLING PEOPLE TO GOSTAND IN THE SHADE AND THEYWOULD SAVE THEIR SPOTS BUTOTHER PEOPLE WEREN'T GETTINGTHAT I GUESS.

IN DELRAY BEACH,I'M DEREK LOWE.

WPTV NEWCHANNEL 5.