Amit Shah inaugurates 69th Plenary Meeting of NEC in Shillong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 69th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) on January 23 in Shillong.

The Union Home Minister was received by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, and other dignitaries.

Vice-Chairman of NEC Dr. Jitendra Singh who is also the Minister for DoNER (Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region) and Secretary of NEC was also present in the plenary meeting.

Governors and Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states along with a large number of delegations of state government and central ministries were present at the meeting which is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

Various developmental undergoing projects in the entire Northeastern were discussed during the meeting.