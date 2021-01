Lalu Yadav being moved to AIIMS Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was being shifted to AIIMS Delhi from RIMS Ranchi on January 23 on the recommendation of the State Medical Board.

RIMS Ranchi issued Yadav's health bulletin and informed "his condition remains the same and he is stable.

His COVID test came out negative, blood report shows normal infection, HRCT chest scan reflect pneumonia".