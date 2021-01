White House's new Covid protocols make the workplace 'safer'

Zeke Miller, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, says “things are different” at the White House now that Biden has taken charge.

Masks have been mandated, Covid-19 testing has been expanded, and room capacity measures have been put in place.

“All of those things make that workplace a little bit safer,” he says.

Dr. Seema Yasmin and Karen Attiah also join the conversation.