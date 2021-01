What did Bombay HC say on groping a minor's breast without skin to skin contract | Oneindia News

The Bombay High Court has said that Groping a minor's breast without skin to skin contact cannot be termed as assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Offences Act.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, in a judgement passed on January 19 held that there must be skin to skin contact with intent for an act to be considered assault.

#BombayHC #POCSO #minorassault