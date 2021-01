CM Kejriwal hoists tricolour to mark R-Day celebrations

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal hoisted national flag on January 25 at Delhi Secretariat to mark Republic Day celebrations.

"I hope this year we'll get rid of COVID-19.

It was a difficult phase.

People lost jobs, it was tough for govt too as no tax was received and we wondered how to pay salaries to our employees," Kejriwal said.

Nation will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 (Tuesday).