Idaho Vaccine Demand Outweighs Current Supply

RIGHT NOW... THEDEMAND FOR THECORONAVIRUSVACCINE IN IDAHOFAR EXCEEDS THENUMBER OF DOSESTHAT ARECURRENTLYAVAILABLE.THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT HASSENT MORE THAN178-THOUSANDDOSES TO IDAHO SOFAR... WHICHTRANSLATES TO ARATE OF NEARLY 10-THOUSAND DOSESFOR EVERY 100-THOUSANDIDAHOANS.THAT PUTS IDAHONEAR THE BOTTOMCOMPARED TOALLOTMENTS GIVENTO OTHER STATES.IDAHO'S VACCINECOMMITEE VOTEDFRIDAY TO INCLUDECLERGY MEMBERSWHO VISIT MEDICALFACILITIES IN GROUP1... BUT VOTEDAGAINST INCLUDINGFOSTER CAREPARENTS IN GROUP2.THEY ALSO VOTEDAGAINST INCLUDINGUTILITY ANDDELIVERY WORKERSFOR COMPANIESSUCH AS AMAZON ORU-P-S IN THEESSENTIAL FRONTLINE WORKERGROUP.CURRENTLY...GROUP 1 AND 2 AREELIGIBLE FOR THEVACCINE..THAT'SHEALTH CAREWORKERS... LONG-TERM CARE FACILITYRESIDENTS ANDSTAFF... ANDTEACHERS... AMONGOTHERS.IF YOU WANT TOKNOW IF YOUQUALIFY... HEAD TOIDAHO NEWS 6 DOTCOM FOR MOREINFOMATION.