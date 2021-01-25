Skip to main content
Larry King passes from COVID-19 over the weekend

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Popular TV and radio host Larry King died over the weekend after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

He conducted an estimated 50,000 interviews.

LARRY KING.THE POPULAR TV AND RADIO HOSTDIED OVER THE WEEKEND AFTERBEING HOSPITALIZED FORCOVID-19.HE CONDUCTED AN ESTIMATED 50-THOUSAND INTERVIEWS.ONE OF THOSE MOMENTS WAS BACKIN 2009.CNN ASKED CHANNEL 13 TO HELPGET THE HOST ON AIR AT THELAST-MINUTE - -AFTER THE SUDDENDEATH OF ENTERTAINER - -DANNYGANS.KING WEIGHED IN ON HIS PASSINGIN AN INTERVIEW BY JOY (BEHAR FROM THE ENCORETHEATER...."THE BEST ENTERTAINER I EVERSAW......INCREDIBLE ACT.THIS WAS ONE OF THE LAST TIMES- LARRY KING'S SHOW WOULD BELIVE FROM LAS VEGAS.LARRY KING WAS 87 YEARSOLD.36 LEADE

