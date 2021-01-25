Security tightened in Assam ahead of 72nd Republic Day

As Assam is all set to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day, security has been beefed up and random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers is being done at several places in capital Guwahati.

According to reports, the United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN (K) has issued their customary call for 'general strike' on January 26, appealing to the people of the region to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.

Streets in Assam have been adorned with Indian flag badges and tricolor bands.