BSF Camel contingent gets ready to steal show at Republic Day parade
BSF Camel contingent gets ready to steal show at Republic Day parade

Ahead of 72nd Republic Day, BSF Camel contingent is being prepped up.

The camels are being decked up in rich attire.

The old tradition will be kept alive during the march on Jan 26.

The Camel contingent is a major attraction every year.