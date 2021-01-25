In a first, Bangladesh armed forces to participate in India's R-Day parade

For the first time, a 122-member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces will participate in India's Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, informed Bangladesh Army Col Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary in an exclusive interview with ANI on Jan 25.

He said, "We've been here since 12th Jan.

We are a total of 122 people and are here to participate in 72nd Republic Day parade.

We have 2 contingents - a marching contingent, comprising Army, Navy and Air Force Personnel, and a band contingent." "2021 is very special for us because we are celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It's also the 50th year of our independence.

So, from this point of view, participating in 72nd Republic Day parade, is very exciting.

Great responsibility is assigned to us to have a good show.

Men with me are excited to participate in R-Day parade," he added.