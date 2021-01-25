Republic Day 2021: Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent to participate in parade

For the very first time, a contingent from the Bangladesh Armed forces will participate in the Republic Day parade in India.

A 122 member strong contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces is in India and will join the celebrations on the 26th of February, 2021.

2021 is very special for us because we are celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

It's also the 50th year of our independence.

So, from this point of view, participating in 72nd Republic Day parade, is very exciting,’ the leader of the Bangladeshi contingent said.

