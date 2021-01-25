Chief Justice Roberts Will Not Preside Over Trump Impeachment Trial; SMU Law Professor Eric Cedillo Reacts

Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over a Trump impeachment trial in the Senate.
SMU Law Professor Eric Cedillo talks to CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink.
By Masood Farivar
