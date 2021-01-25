Your Community with Kay

Kay Blevins talks to the guys behind "Splash." They are creating "Shelter in Art" to let everyone to watch artists at work in their studios.

Grant grant and the ... to create shelter and art which are we all writing public via social ... into our studio is rare to see an artist working on in his studio ... and the even more registered african-american artists work in the studio so they neglect is the stilton art program as a feeling for the community ... at a wonderful thing that you are doing ... dearly howard you were to be part of death in our effort is going to be doing some demonstrations tell tom about ... it.

I'm just excited the able to display some of our process of looking for in a person of color studio in our area ... is very important for people to ... see people like them ... don't talk things ... in the community and i'm looking for to give people a and outlet ... .

You know doing his times were shut in ... and tillius wanted to sign want to be a part of this program ... and splashed us so much right here for our community.

I have very i have ... great passion about you know showing people our teacher be forced to specifically young people because often times when young people do are a kind of a mirror, you never focus of the directions they can go in artwork.

I think this gives them up to see all add arcing ... see ... all the things that you can do in creating how to expand your ... your mind your imagination and ... help you see the world differently so i'm just ... i jumped at the opportunity to do in on very fortunate to be ... one our selected ... thank you both for what you are doing parking in ... thailand like some more information about the classes were sent takeout will go to a website/you arts workshop.

Warranty on the committee.

Mrs. milner page charlie newton all you can go to splash you arts workshop page just miss message that i felt no matter what you do for our community ... each and everyday health examining children and anything i learn more about art which is ... important to ... thank you for this interview and more.

I need to do is take our website identity theft.com and if you have an idea he would like