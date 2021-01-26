Woman killed in tour bus crash near Grand Canyon identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona is continuing the investigation into a tour-bus accident that occurred on Jan.

INFORMATION....TODAY..-3- PASSENGERS....WHO WERE IN CRITICAL CONDITIONARE NOW RECOVERING....AS WELL..THE BUS WAS HEADING BACK TO LASVEGAS....AFTER TAKING A GROUP.....TO THE GRAND CANYON...THERE WERE NEARLY -4- DOZENPEOPLE ON THAT BUS...AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH..THE CAUSE IN STILL BEINGINVESTIGATED..SEPARATING FACT FROM FICTION.YOU'VE SE