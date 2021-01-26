Indian Constitution came into force on 26th Jan 1950: Look at some interesting facts | Oneindia News

Our Constitution was legally enforced on the eve of Republic Day in January of 1950.

The Constitution of India is the supreme law of India.

The document lays down the framework demarcating fundamental political code, structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions and sets out fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of citizens.

Lets take a look at some interesting lesser known facts about the indian constitution.

With 25 parts containing 448 articles and 12 schedules, the Indian Constitution is the longest written Constitution of any sovereign country in the world.

The original Constitution of India was handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada in a flowing italic style with beautiful calligraphy.

Each page was beautified and decorated by artists from #RepublicDay #IndianConstitution #Jan26th