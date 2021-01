Farmers break barricades, start tractor rally ahead of time | Oneindia News

Thousands of farmers entered Delhi on Republic Day morning, breaking down barricades and starting the tractor rally ahead of schedule.

The Delhi Police had given permission for the rally at 12 pm after the Republic Day parade.

Later, farmer union leaders appealed for calm and asked participants to wait at the border.

