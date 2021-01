ITBP sends message on Republic Day from minus 25 degree climate | Oneindia News

Indo Tibetan Border Police carried the national flag on a frozen lake in Ladakh to mark India's 72nd Republic Day.

The guardians of our northern frontiers alo had a spirited message for the people.

