Nadhim Zahawi dismisses vaccine efficacy claims

Nadhim Zahawi has dismissed suggestions that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 8% effective amongst the over-65s.

Speaking after claims were published in two leading German publications, the UK vaccines minister said they were completely untrue.

Report by Chinnianl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn