#LIKE Movie trailer

#LIKE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Woodstock teen Rosie (Sarah Rich) is mourning the first anniversary of her younger sister Amelia’s death, when she discovers that the mysterious man (Marc Menchaca, ALONE, “The Outsider”) who exploited and bullied her sister into committing suicide, is back online trolling for new victims. After the authorities refuse to get involved, Rosie discovers a darker side she never knew she had as she takes justice into her own hands.

Written & Directed by: Sarah Pirozek Stars: Sarah Rich, Marc Menchaca, Jeff Wincott, Samantha Nicole Dunn , Ramon Nuñez, Dakota Lustick, Liz Meinders, Marin Gazzaniga, Jolene Marquez